Parvathy Thiruvothu, Pshupathy Roped in For Chiyaan 61? What We Know

Tamil star Chiyaan Vikram, who had two recent releases — Cobra and Ponniyin Selvan 1 — is now busy shooting his next with director Pa Ranjith. The untitled project is called Chiyaan 61. The fact that the movie is set around the Kolar Gold fields has greatly increased the anticipation for it. The recently released KGF films, which did exceptionally well, had the same setting. Chiyaan 61, which is also the first collaboration between Vikram and Pa Ranjith, is currently being filmed in Kadappa, Andhra Pradesh. Now, some interesting reports are coming in about the casting of the film.

According to reports, noted actors Pasupathy and Parvathy Thiruvothu have been roped in for the film. Reports suggest that while Pasupathy will play an important supporting role in the film, Parvathi will be the female lead opposite Vikram. Some unconfirmed reports also say that while Pasupathy is yet to join the shoot, Parvathy has already started shooting for her scenes in Kadappa.

However, there is no official announcement from the team of Chiyaan 61 and they have been quite secretive about the casting of the film. Earlier, it was said that Rashmika Mandanna will play the female lead in the movie. Later, however, rumours said that Rashmika skipped Chiyaan 61 because of her hectic schedule.

Malavika Mohanan was reportedly taking her place in the movie. However, current rumours about Parvathy Thiruvothu’s casting imply that Chiyaan 61 may have two leading females.

Chiyaan 61 is going to be made on a grand scale with the makers eyeing a pan-India release across all the South Indian languages as well as Hindi. It will also be shot in 3D. GV Prakash Kumar is composing music for the project.

