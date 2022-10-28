Parvathy Thiruvothu Surprises Internet With Pregnancy Kit Photo on Instagram; Is She Expecting Baby?

Actress Parvathy Thiruvothu on Friday took the Internet by storm as she shared a photo of a pregnancy kit result and a baby bottle nipple on her Instagram account. The actress’ post went viral in no time and her friends from the film industry took to the comments section to congratulate the actress. Parvathy simply captioned the photo: “So… (a pregnant woman emoticon) The wonder begins." She also added a red heart emoji to the caption.

Actress Swara Bhasker congratulated Parvathy by writing, “OMG! so many congratulations my lovely!!!" While film producer Guneet Monga wrote: “OMG!!! Sooo much love and God bless!!!" However, a section of the internet pointed out that the actress tagged an Instagram profile of a handle which goes by the name ‘Wonder Women Film’ on her post. This made it clear that Parvathy was only teasing her upcoming project, titled Wonder Women, which also stars Nithya Menen, who posted the same photo on her profile.

Apart from this, Parvathy will also be working in Chiyaan Vikram’s upcoming film Thangalaan, directed by Pa Ranjith. She also has two Malayalam films, Her and Ullozhukku 2022, in the pipeline at different stages of production.

On the other hand, Mission Mangal actress Nithya Menen grabbed the headlines for her personal life earlier this year after it was speculated that she was planning to get married soon. However, Nithya addressed the rumours claiming that she had zero plans of getting hitched at least for time being.

She said, “I thought I will take this opportunity to say it myself that I am not getting married. It is a big happy made-up story. There’s nothing close to it. There’s no plan. Nobody in the picture. Yes, that’s not happening. It’s a classic case of someone who was bored and wanted to write an article which was picked up by all the media without doing any background check, without confirming at all. I have absolutely zero plans for it."

