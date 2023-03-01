Bollywood is known for its glamour and flamboyance. We have often heard about rags-to-riches stories of celebrities. Many stars in Bollywood were popular in their time and had everything they could ask for, but due to unfortunate incidents, bad habits and wrong choices, they lost everything.

Today, let’s shed some light on 5 superstars who got recognition all over the world but lost everything later.

Meena Kumari

Actress Meena Kumari, popularly known as Tragedy Queen, had no less than a tragic life. According to the reports, despite a successful career, her personal life could never give her happiness. Meena Kumari’s real name was Mahjabeen Bano and she started her career as a child artist at the age of 4. Meena Kumari married the famous director, Kamal Amrohi, knowing that he was already married and had three children, but their relationship did not last long and the couple separated in 1964.

The actress slipped into depression and became an alcoholic. She had liver cirrhosis due to drinking. Despite her ill health, Meena completed Kamal Amrohi’s dream project Pakeezah, which was delayed for 14 years due to their separation. The film did not receive a good response initially and the reviews were disappointing, but her death changed the fortunes of the film, as Pakeezah became a platform for her fans to pay tribute to their favourite actress. Three weeks after the release of the film, on March 31, 1972, Meena Kumari died due to illness at the age of 39.

Advertisement

Parveen Babi

One of Bollywood’s most glamorous actresses, Parveen Babi became one of the highest-paid female leads of her time and was the first Indian film star to appear on the cover of Time magazine in 1976. Parveen Babi’s personal life often grabbed headlines, but her contribution to the industry was remarkable. According to the reports, she completely disappeared from the film industry in 1983 without informing anyone and reportedly returned in 1989, but media reports claimed that she was completely unrecognisable. Apart from gaining weight, rumours also claimed that she had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, a mental illness. Parveen Babi started living alone and was found dead on January 22, 2005, in her apartment.

AK Hangal

Advertisement

Veteran actor AK Hangal was honoured with Padma Bhushan in 2006. Only a few are aware that AK Hangal was a freedom fighter, who even went to jail during India’s freedom struggle. He worked in more than 200 films like Sholay, Namak Haram, Shaukeen and Aaina. The actor’s last moments were full of pain. He was undergoing treatment for a long time after suffering from diseases like pulmonary tuberculosis, chronic kidney disease and hypertension. The actor’s financial distress was compounded by his deteriorating health and his son Vijay had to give up work to take care of his father. According to reports, megastar Amitabh Bachchan came forward to help him and gave Rs 20 lakh for his treatment. Hangal died in 2012 at the age of 97.

Bhagwan Dada

Advertisement

Bhagwan Dada was an actor as well as a famous producer and director, who made more than 45 films in his career and was also considered India’s first dancing superstar. His life story was much more painful. Bhagwan Dada, who lived in a luxurious bungalow, was forced to live in a chawl in Mumbai and he breathed his last there. According to the reports, after a string of flop films, Bhagwan Dada went bankrupt and sold his bungalow, his seven cars, and other assets. On February 4, 2002, he passed away due to a heart attack.

Bharat Bhushan

Advertisement

Bharat Bhushan was a famous Bollywood actor, screenwriter and producer, who is remembered for playing the role in Baiju Bawra (1952). According to the reports, Bharat was one of the richest actors in Bollywood at that time, but soon after starting his production he went bankrupt and suffered massive financial losses. Once Amitabh Bachchan wrote in his blog that he had seen Bharat Bhushan standing in the queue to catch the bus. The actor passed away at the age of 72 on January 27, 1992.

Read all the Latest Movies News here