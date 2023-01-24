'Patakha Kudis' Shehnaaz Gill, Rakul Preet Singh Impress Fans With Their Killer Moves; Watch Video

Shehnaaz Gill recently invited a special guest to her chat show Desi Vibes. Any guesses? Well, it was none other than Rakul Preet Singh. The actress is leaving no stone unturned to promote her movie Chhatriwali. As part of the same, she graced the show and had a memorable time with Shehnaaz. The popular divas surprised fans as they dropped a reel of them vibing and dancing to the Chhatriwali song “Special Edition Kudi”.

Fans were in for a surprise when Shehnaaz Gill uploaded the adorable reel on Instagram. The duo can be seen dancing to the peppy beats crooned by Sunidhi Chauhan. The video opens with a cute behind-the-scenes (BTS) glimpse where the host says she will follow the lead of the actress. The duo matched their steps in perfect sync and the video ended with them sharing a warm hug.

“Just 2 Patakha Kudis vibing together in Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill," the caption of the reel read. Fans and admirers were all excited to see them dance together. Within no time, they flocked to the comment section to share their excitement. One fan wrote, “Superb”, while another wrote, “Happy Vibes”. A devoted fan also commented, “May you always get what you wish for and keep doing good. I pray to the Lord for your better days. May you achieve what’s best for you."

Check out the ladies’ dance here-

Rakul Preet Singh was seen in Tejas Vijay Deoskar's directorial Chhatriwali. The film features Satish Kaushik and Sumeet Vyas in key roles. The movie was released on OTT Zee 5 on January 20, 2023. Set in Haryana, the film shows Rakul Preet Singh as the head of a condom company to ensure that people get the right kind of sex education. She even questions the education system.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill recently appeared in Guru Randhawa’s music video titled Moon Rise. Fans absolutely loved their on-screen chemistry in the soulful track. She is currently gearing up to mark her debut in Bollywood in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie features Salman Khan in the lead.

