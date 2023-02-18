Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan is breaking records world wide and receiving love from all across the globe. The Siddharth Anand directorial, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, marked King Khan’s comeback to the big screen. With chartbuster songs, palpable chemistry with Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan managed to ace the action sequences as well. Now, Emmy award-nominated Casey O’Neill, who has previously worked with Tom Cruise on Mission Impossible and Top Gun Maverick and was the mastermind behind Pathaan’s slick action sequences, has come forward to praise King Khan and compare the two stars.

As quoted by ANI, Casey O Neil revealed that Shah Rukh Khan and Tom Cruise are very similar to each other. He shared, “They are both true professionals in their craft and so talented. Tom Cruise is a fearless actor who lives and breathes his craft and wants to push the envelope when it comes to his body and his cinema to only entertain audiences. SRK is just the same."

He further explained, “Shah Rukh Khan has pushed his body, he has unlearnt and learned action to deliver Pathaan as an entertainer like no other. Both are driven and committed lovers of cinema who will do whatever it takes to make the audience happy. I have worked with Tom on many exciting films. We all have enjoyed working with each other through the years. It was a pleasure working with another global movie star like Shah Rukh Khan and seeing him transform into an action star that no one has ever seen before."

The stunt specialist even lauded Shah Rukh Khan for his ability to adapt to all kinds of action sequences. Casey expressed, “SRK is an exceptional athlete and performer. He can adapt to many different action sequences and excels in the process of movie magic for the big screen. He is a true gentleman and an amazing actor and I was honoured to be a part in the making of Pathaan with him and the entire crew."

Opening up about the Lake Baikal chase sequence between Pathaan and Jim (played by John Abraham), Casey revealed, “In collaboration with director Siddharth Anand, we came up with an exciting chase on the snow and ice taking into consideration the vast beauty Siberia has to offer. This showed up in such dramatic fashion and really made the action of that scene look like no other. The deep blue ice was an exceptional backdrop for the chase on Lake Baikal which was an adventure in itself shooting in the elements on a tight schedule before the ice melted."

While Pathaan is enjoying massive success across the country, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in the comedy-thriller Jawan. It will be released in June this year and will be Tamil director Atlee’s Bollywood debut. The film stars Nayanthara along with Vijay Sethupathi, Priya Mani, Sanya Malhotra, and others in significant parts. In addition, SRK will also be seen in Dunki, a Rajkumar Hirani directorial. The film will mark SRK’s first collaboration with Hirani and will also star Taapsee Pannu in the lead.

