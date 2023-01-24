Pathaan: After Cuts For Theatrical Release, Shah Rukh Khan's Film To Undergo Another Round Of Censorship For OTT

Ahead of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan's theatrical release, it has been reported that for the OTT premiere, the movie will have a separate censor certificate. The Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had passed the film with a UA certificate (children allowed with parental guidance) only after the makers removed several verbal and visual cuts, especially in the Besharam Rang song. Now, the movie will be censored again for its OTT audience.

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie Pathaan is one of the most highly-anticipated movies of 2023 and it is the talk of the town right now. Fans are excited to see their beloved star, Shah Rukh Khan, on the silver screen again after his four-year-long hiatus. Now as per recent developments, a source informed Times of India that Pathaan will have to go through another round of censorship to tone down violent content and language would be further muted. Reportedly, the film is looking for its OTT release on Amazon Prime Video in the month of April. The movie has already undergone censorship for its release in the theatres.

With this, it seems to be a new beginning for the Prasoon Joshi-led board for censorship in the country for OTT platforms, which, so far, had permission for self-censorship.

Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback movie is creating much hype among fans and moviegoers. Previously, single screens which were shut have been reopened, and early morning shows are being made available to meet the demand for tickets. The movie has already crossed the movie War in terms of advance ticket sales.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Top 5 Ticket Sales Of Day 1, Hindi and Hindi dubbed films. Note: National chains only."

Baahubali2 Hindi 6.50 lacsKGF2 Hindi 5.15 lacsPathaan 4.19 lacs [1 day pending]War 4.10 lacsTOH (Thugs of Hindostan) 3.46 lacs

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles along with Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana. The spy-thriller movie is set to release in the theatres on January 25, 2023. Apart from this, the superstar will also work with Taapsee Pannu in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. He also has Atlee’s Jawan in the pipeline which will also star Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra.

