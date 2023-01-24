Pathaan and Tiger Unite: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan Look Uber Cool In Unseen Pic Shared By Meezaan

The release of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Pathaan is just a day away. Amidst this, many celebrities have extended best wishes to the superstar who is returning to the big screens after four years. One of them is Hungama actor Meezaan Jaffrey, who went on to share an amazing photo of himself posing with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Sharing his excitement, Meezaan wrote, “Pathaan in theatre’s tomorrow" with a fire emoji.

In the picture, Meezaan is seen standing in the centre with Bollywood's Khans by his side. The trio are seen giving some tough looks for the camera. Shah Rukh donned an all-black traditional outfit along with a black sherwani dupatta. Salman, on the other hand, went for a green suit along with an ink-blue shirt. The Malaal actor is seen wearing an all-black sherwani with embroidered work near the collar.

Social media users were left stunned upon seeing this photograph. Some of the users loved the picture, while some commented on their eagerness for the release of the film. One of the users wrote, “We can feel the storm from tomorrow”. Another user wrote, “What! now that’s an awesome pic”. One more user wrote, “When Tiger met Pathaan”.

Take a look at the picture below:

Pathaan has been creating a buzz ever since its inception. The film has already surpassed Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra's all-time advance booking record. The YRF film opened advance bookings in select theatres on Wednesday night last week before expanding to all theatres on Friday.

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, Pathaan had already sold over 30 lakh tickets in India as of January 20, totalling Rs. 10 crores gross. The advance bookings are said to be higher than those for blockbusters KGF 2, Bahubali 2, Sultan, and War. If the film performs as expected, Pathaan could have a non-holiday opening bigger than Sanju and Tiger Zinda Hai, according to the report.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the much-awaited film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film will see Shah Rukh Khan as a captured spy and it is all set to hit the silver screens on January 25.

