Pathaan Besharam Rang Row: Ayodhya Seer Threatens Shah Rukh Khan, Says 'I Will Burn Him Alive'

After Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra and the state legislative assembly’s speaker Girish Gautam, seers from Ayodhya have spoken against Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, which has sparked a major controversy after the release of its first song Besharam Rang. Several politicians have objected to Besharam Rang, demanding the “rectification" of “green" and “saffron" colours of Shah Rukh and Deepika’s outfits in the song.

Now, Mahant Paramhans Acharya of Tapasvi Chhavni has said that he would even go to the extent of “burning Shah Rukh Khan alive" if he ever met him. Paramhans Acharya said that the saffron colour has been insulted in the Besharam Rang song. “People of our Sanatan Dharma are protesting continuously regarding this. Today we have burnt the poster of Shah Rukh Khan. If I get to meet the film Jihadi Shah Rukh Khan, I will burn him alive," the seer was quoted as saying by news agency IANS. He also said that if Pathaan gets released in cinemas, he will set the theatres on fire.

This comes after Girish Gautam asked SRK to watch Pathaan with his daughter Suhana Khan. “Shah Rukh should watch this film with his daughter, upload a picture and tell the world that he is watching it with his daughter. I challenge you to make a similar film on the Prophet and run it," Gautam said as per a report in Live Hindustan. Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana Khan, 22, will soon make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies.

While the makers of Pathaan are yet to react to the ongoing controversy, Shah Rukh spoke out about negativity on social media at a recent event. While speaking at the inauguration of the Kolkata International Film Festival 2022, Shah Rukh said in Hindi, “The world has become normal. We are all happy, I am the happiest. And I have no objection in stating that duniya kuch bhi kar le, main aur aap log aur jitney bhi positive log hain sab ke sab, zinda hain (me, you all and all the positive people are alive)."

