Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 6: Shah Rukh Khan is unstoppable at the box office! Pathaan has been running in the cinema for less than a week and it has already emerged as the biggest Hindi film ever. With an extended five-day weekend, the film smoothly sailed through the Rs 250 crore mark and is likely to enter the Rs 300 cr club in Hindi on Tuesday. As per reports, Pathaan collected Rs 25 crore nett on Monday.

According to BoxOfficeIndia, the Hindi collection of Pathaan currently stands at around ₹296 crores on its Day 6. It shouldn’t be a task for Pathaan to surpass the Rs 300 crore collection in Hindi. But it is to see how much the film would register worldwide by the end of the first week at the box office.

Advertisement

On Monday, after the extended weekend came to an end, Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and revealed that , “#Pathaan is a #BO TSUNAMI… REBOOTS and REVIVES biz of #Hindi films… Collects UNIMAGINABLE and UNTHINKABLE numbers in its HISTORIC 5-day *extended* weekend… Wed 55 cr, Thu 68 cr, Fri 38 cr, Sat 51.50 cr, Sun 58.50 cr. Total: ₹ 271 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. 🔥🔥🔥".

The film has already crossed the record of Baahubali 2 and KGF 2 and became the fastest film to enter the Rs 200 crore club. Pathaan surpassed Rs 55 crore mark on its opening day and broke the record of Yash starrer KGF 2 (Hindi) which had opened to a staggering Rs 53.95 crore. The total box office collections of Pathaan on day one was Rs 57 crore nett (Hindi: Rs 55 crore and dubbed versions Rs 2 crore).

Speaking about Pathaan’s success, Shah Rukh said on Monday, “The four years that I had… Covid had good and bad parts. I didn’t work. I was with my children. I saw them grow up. My last film had not worked and people had said my movies now won’t work. So, I thought of an alternate career: cooking Italian." He added, “In these four days, I’ve forgotten my last four years."

Read all the Latest Movies News here