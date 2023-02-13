Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has been breaking all box office records. Released on January 25, the film has already collected Rs 972 crores at the global box office. While it is eying for a 1000 crore collection, the film has minted Rs 572 crores at the nationwide box office. On its third Sunday, the film recorded Rs 12.60

Trade analyst Tara Adarsh also shared, “#Pathaan remains UNBEATABLE… Continues to score during weekends, with Weekend 3 touching ₹ 29 cr+… Will cross ₹ 475 cr today [third Mon]… Racing towards ₹ 500 cr… [Week 3] Fri 5.75 cr, Sat 11 cr, Sun 12.60 cr. Total: ₹ 471.85 cr. #Hindi. #India biz.. He added, #Pathaan #Tamil + #Telugu [Week 3]: Fri 15 lacs, Sat 25 lacs, Sun 40 lacs. Total: ₹ 17.20 cr. NOTE: #Pathaan #Hindi + #Tamil + #Telugu *combined* biz: ₹ 489.05 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC".

Earlier, an official post from the production house Yash Raj Films also read, “Maximum entertainment. Maximum love!" as they revealed the box office numbers. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Pathaan also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles.

Pathaan has already overtaken KGF 2 (Hindi)’s lifetime collection and is all set to overtake SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 as the highest-grossing film in Hindi. Following Pathaan’s success, Shah Rukh recently thanked his fans on social media by writing, “The Sun is alone… it Burns… and comes out of the darkness to Shine again. Thank u all for letting the Sun shine on Pathaan".

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham sharing the screen space for the first time. The film also had an extended cameo by Salman Khan. Earlier on Pathaan’s success the filmmaker shared with ETimes, “It’s a little surreal. I’ve just been happy to be just a part of the industry and to be able to make films, because I don’t know anything else. And now you’re being credited with so much more, you know, like bringing cinemas back, single screens back, bringing box office back, audiences back… So I really don’t know how to react to all these all these tags. I’m just happy that I have my next job in place. And I can continue making films".

Shah Rukh is currently shooting for Atlee’s Jawan with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

