Pathaan Box Office Day 10: Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Races Towards Rs 400 Cr, Expected to Cross Dangal

Pathaan is expected to cross the Rs 400 crores at the ticket window. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: February 04, 2023, 16:20 IST

Mumbai, India

Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film after 4 years.
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham’s Pathaan is on a historic run at the domestic and overseas box office as the film collected over 700 crores gross worldwide in just 10 days. With the second weekend, the film is expected to mint 400 crores at the ticket window in India. Pathaan, on its 10th day, registered an insane 13.5 crores nett in India taking the nationwide collection to 364.50 crores.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared, “#Pathaan races towards ₹ 400 cr mark… Commences Week 2 on a SOLID NOTE… Collects in double digits on [second] Fri [Day 10]… Expect BIGGER JUMPS over the weekend… Will cross #Dangal today [Sat]… [Week 2] Fri 13.50 cr. Total: ₹ 364.50 cr. #Hindi. #India biz".

He added, “#Pathaan #Tamil + #Telugu [Week 2]: Fri 50 lacs. Total: ₹ 13.65 cr. NOTE: #Pathaan #Hindi + #Tamil + #Telugu *combined* biz: ₹ 378.15 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC".

RELATED NEWS

The production house had earlier informed that ‘Pathaan’ recorded the highest week 1 in the history of Hindi cinema. All the films of YRF’s Spy Universe - Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War & Pathaan are blockbusters. The film also had a cameo by Salman Khan, who reprised his role as ‘Tiger’ for the same. Both Shah Rukh and Salman sharing the screen space together received the loudest cheer at the theatres.

Out of the four films in the YRF Spy Universe, Pathaan is leading the box office numbers with 725 crores. Taran tweeted, “#Pathaan will surpass *lifetime biz* of #Dangal TODAY [Sat]… All set to emerge 3RD HIGHEST GROSSING *HINDI* FILM… TOP 5… 1. #Baahubali2 #Hindi 2. #KGF2 #Hindi 3. #Pathaan 4. #Dangal 5. #Sanju Nett BOC. #India biz. #Hindi."

At the success meet of Pathaan, Deepika Padukone shared, “I don’t think we set out to break records. We set out to make a film with love and the right intentions. We had a good time. Shah Rukh Khan taught me that it’s important to work with people you have a good time with. It was such a lovely atmosphere to work in and that’s what the audience is taking back. Our intention was to bring the audience together and bring them joy."

