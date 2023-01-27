Home » News » Movies » Pathaan Box Office Day 2: SRK-Deepika Padukone Film Shatters All Records, Earns Rs 73 Cr

Pathaan has set the box office on fire, quite literally. The film marks the comeback of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan after four years.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: January 27, 2023, 07:14 IST

Mumbai, India

Shah Rukh Khan plays a RAW agent in YRF's Pathaan.
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan has broken all the records at the box office by becoming the highest Bollywood opener of all time. The film, which hit the theatres on January 25, has scored a century in just two days of its release, according to the early estimates.

The Hindi version of Pathaan is looking to collect in the range of Rs 69 to 71 crore, while the Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions are expected to put in another Rs 2 to 3 crore to the total, as per a report in Pinkvilla.

The film, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, surpassed Rs 55 crore mark on its opening day. The film also broke the record of Yash starrer KGF 2 (Hindi) which had opened to a staggering Rs 53.95 crore. The total box office collections of Pathaan on day one was Rs 57 crore nett (Hindi: Rs 55 crore and dubbed versions Rs 2 crore).

Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it. Apart from them, Salman Khan also has a cameo appearance in the film. Pathaan is also the latest addition to Yash Raj Films’ spy universe. The other films in this genre are Tiger Zinda Hai and War.

Meanwhile, the most-awaited Bollywood film took the box office by storm on Wednesday and it recorded the biggest release for a Hindi film ever in the history of Indian Cinema. Moreover, this led to the exhibitors increasing over 300 shows of the film all over India after a massive footfall in the first show.

