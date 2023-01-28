Pathaan Box Office Day 3: SRK Film Beats SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2, KGF 2, Earns Rs 160 Crores

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan has shattered all the records at the box office by becoming the biggest Hindi opener of all time. The film, which hit the theatres on January 25, has now beaten SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 box office record in just three days of its release, according to the early estimates.

The film managed to earn more than Rs 35 crores nett on Friday as it dropped by less than 50 percent vis-a-vis its first day, according to Pinkvilla. With a three day total of around Rs 160 cr nett, Pathaan has reportedly surpassed the weekend records previously held by Baahubali 2 (Rs. 127 cr nett) and KGF 2 (Rs. 140 cr nett).

The film, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, surpassed Rs 55 crore mark on its opening day and broke the record of Yash starrer KGF 2 (Hindi) which had opened to a staggering Rs 53.95 crore. The total box office collections of Pathaan on day one was Rs 57 crore nett (Hindi: Rs 55 crore and dubbed versions Rs 2 crore). The film raked in over Rs 68 crores on day 2.

Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it. Apart from them, Salman Khan also has a cameo appearance in the film. Pathaan is also the latest addition to Yash Raj Films’ spy universe. The other films in this genre are Tiger Zinda Hai and War.

Meanwhile, the most-awaited Bollywood film took the box office by storm on Wednesday and it recorded the biggest release for a Hindi film ever in the history of Indian Cinema. Moreover, this led to the exhibitors increasing over 300 shows of the film all over India after a massive footfall in the first show.

