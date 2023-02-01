Pathaan would always be remembered as Shah Rukh Khan’s biggest openers of all time considering the money it has minted at the box office in just a matter of one week. The spy-thriller that was mired in controversies and rampant boycott calls has crossed the Rs 600 crore gross worldwide and now it’s determined to achieve even more milestone in the coming days.

As per the box office report by the entertainment portal PinkVilla, Pathaan raked in Rs. 316.50 crore nett in Hindi and Rs. 328 crore nett comprising the dubbed versions. Meanwhile, the gross total of Shah Rukh Khan’s film indicates Rs 393.50 crores in India itself and in terms of global collection, Pathaan has amassed more than Rs 600 crores. Talking about the film’s performance, Pathaan collected a net of Rs 271 crore in Hindi which can be further broken down to over Rs 50 crore nett in four consecutive days, out of which the two single days are the highest ever recorded in the history of Hindi film industry. Even with the first week ending with a crescendo, Pathaan went on to collect Rs. 25.50 crore nett on Monday and Rs 20 crore nett on Tuesday. It is expected to mint Rs 35 crores in the next two days to take the collection of extended first week to Rs 350 crore nett in Hindi.

Before this weekend comes to a closure, Pathaan would inarguably become the highest grossing Hindi film in the country and overseas. While it is expected to overtake Yash’s blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2(Hindi), it still has a task at hand to topple SS Rajamouli’s Bahubali 2(Hindi) as the film is required to maintain the consistency of the box office trajectory.

Speaking about Pathaan’s success, Shah Rukh said on Monday, “The four years that I had… Covid had good and bad parts. I didn’t work. I was with my children. I saw them grow up. My last film had not worked and people had said my movies now won’t work. So, I thought of an alternate career: cooking Italian." He added, “In these four days, I’ve forgotten my last four years."

