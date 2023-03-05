Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is shattering records at the Box office. After an extended dry spell that the Hindi Cinema has gone through barring some films like Brahmastra and Drishyam 2, the Yash Raj spy-thriller has rightly instilled hope in the entertainment industry. With the film crossing the Rs 500 crore mark at the box office, Aditya Chopra and Yash Raj Films are as ambitious as ever about their spy universe. While it’s been over a month since the film was released, it surely comes as a big achievement for Shah Rukh Khan and the team that the adrenaline-pumping flick maintained its trajectory despite films like Shehzada and Selfiee that were released in between.

If Sacnilk’s box office estimates were to be believed, Pathaan minted Rs 1.20 crores on the sixth Friday of its run bringing the nett collection of the film to Rs 528.89 crores. Several enticing deals in the domestic market like buy one get one offer and low ticket pricing helped, Pathaan’s lifetime collection stands at Rs 1026 crores with Rs 640 crores amassed from India and Rs 386 crores coming from the overseas market. From Gauri Khan to Sidharth Anand, everyone celebrated the fact that Pathaan surpassed the Hindi version of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali The Conclusion with Rs 510.99 crore to become the highest-earning Hindi film.



Earlier, Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had given an important update about Pathaan’s box office collection. He had tweeted, “#Pathaan posts a solid total in Week 5… All set to emerge HIGHEST GROSSING *HINDI* FILM TODAY [sixth Fri] by crossing #Baahubali2 #Hindi… [Week 5] Fri 1 cr, Sat 1.95 cr, Sun 2.45 cr, Mon 80 lacs, Tue 75 lacs, Wed 75 lacs, Thu 75 lacs. Total: ₹ 510.65 cr. #Hindi. #India biz."

Pathaan forms an essential part of Yash Raj Films spy universe that already consists of adrenaline-pumping movies like Tiger Zinda Hai and War. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer film also featured John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Ashutosh Rana and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles. The film premiered on January 25.

