Pathaan: British Board of Film Classification Gives 12A Rating to Shah Rukh Khan's Film

Ahead of Pathaan's release, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's film has received a '12A' rating from the British Board of Film Classification.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: January 24, 2023, 19:01 IST

Mumbai, India

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan will hit the theaters tomorrow.
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan will hit the theaters tomorrow.

The wait for a new Shah Rukh Khan film will be over tomorrow, with the release of Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan. Ahead of the release, the SRK, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer has received a ’12A’ rating from the British Board of Film Classification. The BBFC shared the rating for Pathaan on its official website along with detailed rating information. This rating indicates that one younger than the age of 12 may see the film in cinemas unless they are accompanied by an adult. The board gave the film a 12A rating due to some of the scenes containing gore and violence.

Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback movie is creating much hype among fans and moviegoers. Previously, single screens which were shut have been reopened, and early morning shows are being made available to meet the demand for tickets. The movie has already crossed the movie War in terms of advance ticket sales. Ahead of the release, the actor held an #ASKSRK session where he answered several questions fans had regarding Pathaan in his unique witty mannerism.

Before this, he also greeted his fans and well-wishers gathered outside his Mumbai house, Mannat. The crowd present in front of his house was elated to catch a glimpse of him as it came as a complete surprise to them.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles along with Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana. The spy-thriller movie is set to release in the theatres on January 25, 2023. Apart from this, the superstar will also work with Taapsee Pannu in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. He also has Atlee’s Jawan in the pipeline which will also star Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra.

first published: January 24, 2023, 18:46 IST
last updated: January 24, 2023, 19:01 IST
