Shah Rukh Khan made a thunderous comeback to the silver screen and his latest release Pathaan has taken the world of cinema by storm. The spy-thriller, directed by Siddharth Anand, has been breaking records at the box office since its release on January 25. The movie collected Rs 57 crore in India on its opening day and went on to collect Rs 70 crore the following day.

Pathaan took a minor dip in collections on the third day with Rs 39 crore but picked up pace over the weekend and collected Rs 53 crore on the fourth day. Sunday saw the movie earn a total of Rs 65 crore. Following the extended weekend period, Pathaan has now crossed the Rs 280 crore mark in India and the overseas collection has crossed Rs 429 crore already. The movie broke the record for the highest opening day in India and opening weekend in terms of box office collections, leaving behind KGF 2 and Baahubali 2’s Hindi version.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala revealed Pathaan’s worldwide collection has reached Rs 550 crore after including Sunday’s collection. On Monday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that Pathaan is creating new box office records. He wrote, “#Pathaan is REWRITING HISTORY… Hits HALF-CENTURY [₹ 50 cr+], the third time in four days. NEW RECORD. Will cross *lifetime biz* of #SRK’s highest grosser #ChennaiExpress today [Day 5]. Wed 55 cr, Thu 68 cr, Fri 38 cr, Sat 51.50 cr. Total: ₹ 212.50 cr. #Hindi. #India biz.

Notably, Pathaan currently sits in fifth place in terms of box-office collections in North America as it has earned a total of $5.9 million from only 695 screens.

The film’s worldwide success comes as a relief for Shah Rukh Khan as he returned to the big screen after taking a break from cinema for four years. His last three films, Zero, Fan and Jab Harry Met Sejal did not achieve box-office success.

