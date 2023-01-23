Pathaan: Deepika Padukone Opens Up About Shooting Her ‘Favourite’ Song Besharam Rang

Deepika Padukone is currently awaiting the release of her highly anticipated film Pathaan which also stars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the lead. Ever since the film’s announcement, the spy action thriller has been the talk of the town. Apart from the trailer, the peppy numbers including Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan have increased the film’s anticipation. However, when Deepika was recently asked about her favourite song, the actress shared that while both of them have been special for her, it was Besharam Rang where she worked a lot harder as it was also a ‘solo’ song for her in a way.

In a conversation with Pathaan’s production team, the actress shared, “Both of the songs are my favorite, I think it’s very difficult to choose as both are very different, and of course, for Besharam Rang I worked a lot harder. That’s sort of in a way my solo song. The location we were shooting at, was really difficult because even though the song looks really summer-y and bright and beautiful, it was actually freezing and extremely windy. So we were working in very, very difficult conditions. And to make it look beautiful and sunny was the tough part".

The actress also talked about sharing the screen and dancing with SRK and mentioned how both of them are ‘kind of dancers that don’t really worry about the technicality of a step’. She also talked about both the songs being ‘hit’ even before the film’s release and explained that the credit for it goes to the entire team

“We just understand what a step is, and have fun with it. So yeah, I think I mean, I’ve enjoyed both of the songs, both of the songs are my favorite. But the beautiful part is that both of the songs are a massive hit. I think he and I can both take a little credit for the work that we have put in individually. But at the end of the day, it is it is the teams that you work with, whether it’s the director and his vision, whether it’s the cinematographer and how he’s envisioning, you know, lighting us, whether it’s the stylist in terms of how she envisions these characters, whether it’s your hair and makeup team, you know, I think it’s the entire team that sort of comes together. So, it is a collaborative effort. It’s definitely special," Deepika added.

Interestingly, this comes at a time when Pathaan’s song Besharam Rang has also been facing backlash on social media. Ever since its release, the song has disappointed a section of the audience. While some have called it ‘vulgar’, other religious groups have objected to the orange colour of Deepika’s outfit in the song.

Meanwhile, Deepika also called herself ‘lucky’ to be working with King Khan again and showered love on the SRK. “I think, what I feel for him, I don’t think I’ll ever be able to express in words. For me, my relationship with him is, it’s a feeling, it’s an emotion. It’s just lots of love. And it’s unconditional. And I think we’ve been very lucky to have had the opportunity to work on some incredible movies, starting with Om Shanti Om," she said.

Pathaan would form an essential part of Yash Raj Films’ spy universe which already consists of adrenaline-pumping movies like Tiger Zinda Hai and War. It is all set to hit the big screens on January 25.

