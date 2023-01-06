Deepika Padukone's 'Saffron' Bikini in Besharam Rang Approved; Pathaan Team Has This Plan: Report

Deepika Padukone’s “saffron" bikini in Pathaan song Besharam Rang has reportedly been approved by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and its chairperson Prasoon Joshi. Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika, has sparked a major controversy ever since the release of its first song Besharam Rang. Several politicians have opposed to Deepika’s “saffron" bikini and SRK’s “green" shirt in the song, calling for its “rectification".

Now, as per a report in ETimes, the CBFC and Joshi, in their collective wisdom, have decided to let Deepika’s saffron bikini “remain as it is in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan". However, a source close to Shah Rukh Khan told ETimes that the team of Pathaan is considering removing the song. “It is under serious discussion," the source said.

Earlier, it was reported that Deepika Padukone’s viral “side pose" in a plunging gold swimwear, the close up shot of buttocks and visuals of sensuous dance movements during the lyrics ‘Bahut tang kiya’ were removed or curtailed and replaced with “suitable shots".

Advertisement

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) previously advised to implement several changes to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Pathaan’. In an official statement, sent out to the media, CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi said, “Pathaan went through the due and through examining process as per the CBFC guidelines. The committee has guided the makers to implement the advised changes in the film including the songs and submit the revised version prior to theatrical release. CBFC is always committed to find the right balance between creative expression and sensibility of the audience and believe that we can always find solution through meaningful dialogue between all stakeholders."

Pathaan, also starring John Abraham, will hit the theatres on January 25. It’s been produced by Yash Raj Films.

Read all the Latest Movies News here