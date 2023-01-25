Pathaan: Deepika Padukone's Orange Bikini From Besharam Rang Removed? Here's What We Know

Last month, following the release of Pathaan’s first song Besharam Rang, a lot of chatter surrounding Deepika Padukone’s orange bikini made the headlines. While fans loved her in the bold avatar, a section of social media criticised the makers for choosing a ‘saffron’ bikini. There were also demands made by many, including Madhya Pradesh minister Dr. Narottam Mishra, to change the colour of the bikini in the song.

While the team of Pathaan remained tight-lipped about the controversy, the filmmakers have not caved into the pressure to change. According to India Today, the movie has retained the orange coloured bikini in the song. However, there are minor tweaks made to the song.

In a recent video shared by Yash Raj Films, Deepika revealed she worked extra hard for Besharam Rang. “For Besharam Rang, I had to work a lot harder. That’s sort of in a way my solo song. The location we were shooting at was really difficult. Even though the song looks really summery, bright and beautiful, it was actually freezing and extremely windy. So we were working in very very difficult conditions and still to sort of make it look like it was beautiful and sunny was the tough part," she said.

The actress also talked about sharing the screen and dancing with SRK and mentioned how both of them are ‘kind of dancers that don’t really worry about the technicality of a step’. She also talked about both the songs being ‘hit’ even before the film’s release and explained that the credit for it goes to the entire team.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in key roles along with Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana. The spy-thriller movie was released in the theatres on January 25, 2023. A special screening of the film took place on Tuesday night at the YRF office with the team of Pathaan coming together to watch it. Pictures from the screening revealed that the cast was in their best spirits as they posed for pictures with each other.

