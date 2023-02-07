Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is shattering records at the Box office. After an extended dry spell that the Hindi Cinema has gone through barring some films like Brahmastra and Drishyam 2, the Yash Raj spy-thriller has rightly instilled hope in the entertainment industry. Siddarth Anand who helmed the film has recently disclosed in a recent interview that for the role of JOCR head in Pathaan, Kumud Mishra was his first choice and not Dimple Kapadia.

While speaking with Film Companion, Siddharth Anand shared that he changed his mind after watching Dimple Kapadia’s performance in Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi film Tenet. He revealed, “That role wasn’t actually written for Dimple Kapadia - it was written for Kumud Mishra.But a night before I was going to speak to Kumud Mishra I happened to watch ‘Tenet’.Dimple was so fantastic in the film. So we changed the gender of the character because I felt she would add a sense of warmth to Shah Rukh because his equation with women is just fantastic. I’m so glad it worked out and she was able to take on the role."

The film-maker also shared how he tailor-made his scenes to garner whistles and hoots from the audience. He shared, “Pathaan’ was the first film I designed for the seetis (whistles) and the claps.My earlier films are a lot more subtle, for instance you will not remember any dialogues from War for instance. But here everything came together to make it a front-footed, commercial mass entertainer.When Shah Rukh comes out of the shadows and says ‘zinda hai’ we were clapping on the set itself."

Opening about the post-credits scene with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, Siddarth Anand explained, “That prophecy turned out true - they said ‘hume hi karna padega’ and they only did it! We knew that we wanted Salman Khan’s Tiger to come into the film so we could make the crossover. Logically if a director knew this was happening in his film he would stage it in the climax at the end of the film.But I was dead sure I didn’t want that.I knew I wanted the hero to get his own space at the end of the film and to feel he has done it himself."

Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana have achieved numerous milestones during the course of two weeks. The film forms an essential part of Yash Raj’s spy universe consisting of Salman Khan’s Tiger franchise and Hrithik Roshan’s War.

