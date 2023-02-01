Siddharth Anand has finally reacted to Pathaan controversy after the film’s phenomenal success. Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, sparked a major controversy after the release of its first song Besharam Rang. Several politicians had opposed to Deepika’s “saffron" bikini in the song, calling for its “rectification". A section of the internet also trended ‘boycott Pathaan’ on social media.

Now, Siddharth has broken his silence on the same. Talking to Variety, Siddharth said, “We’ve had lots of films with big stars that have come out post-pandemic and unfortunately, some of them haven’t worked. But the film has spoken and the film’s intentions have spoken. And the fact that it had nothing offensive, it’s such a patriotic film that it does inspire you." “That’s reached the audience – the audience is too smart to get fooled by fake boycott calls," he further added.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has been dominating the box office since its release. Not only has it become the highest Bollywood opener of all time, but has also shattered multiple records at the box office. The film has already surpassed Rs 300 crore-mark at the global box office in just three days.

As per film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Pathaan has overtaken SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 and Yash starrer KGF 2 to become the fastest film to enter Rs 200 crore club.

Pathaan surpassed Rs 55 crore mark on its opening day and broke the record of Yash starrer KGF 2 (Hindi) which had opened to a staggering Rs 53.95 crore. The total box office collections of Pathaan on day one was Rs 57 crore nett (Hindi: Rs 55 crore and dubbed versions Rs 2 crore). The film raked in over Rs 68 crores on day 2. While it earned Rs 38 crore nett on day 3.

Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it. Apart from them, Salman Khan also has a cameo appearance in the film. Pathaan is also the latest addition to Yash Raj Films’ spy universe. The other films in this genre are Tiger Zinda Hai and War.

