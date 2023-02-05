Pathaan director Siddharth Anand opened up about being mobbed at Gaiety Galaxy and poked fun at Deepika Padukone. Last month, Siddharth and Deepika Padukone made their way to see fans’ reactions to Pathaan in the single-screen theatre in Mumbai. While the director was welcomed by a mob and he soon left, Deepika still managed to catch a glimpse.

Speaking about the experience, he told ETimes, “I went to Gaiety, got mobbed and I left." The director was then suggested that he should have gone to the theatre like Deepika. To which Siddharth replied, “That’s not incognito, that’s more like saying, ‘Look I am here!’ (laughs)."

Advertisement

Although he couldn’t visit theatres personally, Siddharth revealed he has been flooded with videos of fans reacting to the movie from across the world and it has moved him. “Oh, it was crazy! I mean, I keep getting videos of the rejoicing of people, what they’re doing at the end of the film, in the middle of the film, they’re dancing. In that scene where Dimple Kapadia’s character dies, and Shah Rukh Khan’s character gives a salute, I saw a video where the audience unfolded the Indian flag in the theatre. So the fact that they carried a flag into the theatre means what kinds of emotions the film is carrying," he said.

Pathaan has been shattering box office records since its release. Pathaan has collected over 700 crores gross worldwide in just 10 days. With the second weekend, the film is expected to mint 400 crores at the ticket window in India. Pathaan, on its 10th day, registered an insane 13.5 crores nett in India taking the nationwide collection to 364.50 crores.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared on Saturday, “#Pathaan races towards ₹ 400 cr mark… Commences Week 2 on a SOLID NOTE… Collects in double digits on [second] Fri [Day 10]… Expect BIGGER JUMPS over the weekend… Will cross #Dangal today [Sat]… [Week 2] Fri 13.50 cr. Total: ₹ 364.50 cr. #Hindi. #India biz".

Read all the Latest Movies News here