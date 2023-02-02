Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is shattering records at the Box office. After an extended dry spell that the Hindi Cinema has gone through barring some films like Brahmastra and Drishyam 2, the Yash Raj spy-thriller has rightly instilled hope in the entertainment industry. Siddarth Anand who helmed the film is basking in the success. The filmmaker who is known for his films like War and Bang Bang recently opened up about his take on people comparing his magnum opus with Hollywood films like Mission Impossible, James Bond and Fast And Furious.

In an interview with Gulf News, Siddarth Anand shared his take by stating that whenever an unconstitutional Bollywood film would be made, there would always be discussions about it aping a Hollywood or International film. He explained, “That’s inevitable, when you make a film that’s beyond the conventions of Bollywood films. You’re instantly compared to Hollywood, which obviously has better infrastructure, better technology, and huger budgets. It will always seem like we’re trying to imitate that, but our limitations are much more. We also have ambitions, our directors have the ability to mount films, but we’re limited by reach because our films are made in one language, which is Hindi. Our revenues are directly proportional to the budgets we can afford."

Advertisement

As for the comparisons being made in regards to Pathaan being a part of a cinematic universe just like Marvel, Siddharth revealed that he is not big on superhero movies even though he keeps track of it through his son who also helps him with his creative processes. The filmmaker shared, “I have to admit, I haven’t watched more than two MCU films. I’m not a fan of that genre. I’ve seen a couple of them. My son is a huge fan, and he’s an encyclopedia. He briefs me and keeps me up to date. I have to run my scripts and my sequences past him, and he’ll say, ‘No, dad, this is in that film. No, you can’t do this, this has already been done.’ I’m like, ‘What the hell do I do?’ So, I take ideas from him on how to manoeuvre things around. I think I should get on the bandwagon and start watching those films, so that there’s no overlap."

Before this weekend comes to an end, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan would inarguably become the highest-grossing Hindi film in the country and overseas. While it is expected to overtake Yash’s blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2(Hindi), it still has a task at hand to topple SS Rajamouli’s Bahubali 2(Hindi) as the film is required to maintain the consistency of the box office trajectory.

Read all the Latest Movies News here