Ever since Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan has been released, it has been ruling the box office like no other film. Pathaan has smashed several records at the box office and has even surpassed biggies like Baahubali 2 and KGF Chapter 2. Recently, it was also reported that Shah Rukh Khan’s film also surpassed Aamir Khan’s Dangal to become the highest-grossing Hindi origin film in India as well as worldwide.

Now, reacting to the same, Pathaan director Sidharth Anand said that he is ‘thrilled’ to see the overwhelming response his film is getting. “The fact that Pathaan is the highest worldwide grossing film in the history of Hindi cinema and the first Hindi film to breach Rs. 400 crore nett in India, means that people have showered enormous amount of love on the film and have gotten entertained thoroughly," he said as quoted by Pinkvilla.

Not just this but with Pathaan and War, Siddharth Anand has reportedly become the only director to have delivered five 50 crore plus nett box office days in India and five 100 crore plus worldwide gross box office days. Talking about the same, the director shared, “The feeling has not sunk in yet because it is such a huge one. To have directed a film that has smashed all records, that has become the number one Hindi film of all time is very daunting. I hope that I can entertain people to this level again. I will work just as hard and focus on my craft and try and keep making cinema that appeals to all audience segments like War and now Pathaan."

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan was released on January 25. The film marked SRK’s comeback to the big screen after almost four years. Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead. The film forms an essential part of Yash Raj’s spy universe consisting of Salman Khan’s Tiger franchise and Hrithik Roshan’s War.

