Earlier this week, various media reports claimed that the director of the highly celebrated film ‘Pathaan’ will be collaborating with Mulk producer Deepak Mukut. A trade source has now clarified the same and shared that there is no such collaboration happening as Siddharth would be focusing on ‘Fighter’.

A trade source says, “Siddharth Anand’s next is Fighter, a film that he is also producing under his banner Marflix. He is one of the biggest directors in the country and the biggest in terms of opening numbers. He will announce his next lineup of films in due course of time but he is definitely not collaborating with Mulk producer Deepak Mukut."

Meanwhile, Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan is on a record-breaking spree at the box office. The film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham has already collected over 300 crores at the ticket window. Right from becoming one of the highest-grossing films of all times post-pandemic to collecting 100 crores on the second day of its release, the film has created records in various spheres.

Speaking of Pathaan, the spy action thriller also had an extended cameo by Salman Khan. Fans and film buffs, were over the moon to see Shah Rukh and Salman sharing the same frame together. Deepika’s action sequences were widely appreciated, while John’s role as an antagonist also garnered him great reviews from fans and critics alike. Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has shattered all the records at the box office by becoming the biggest Hindi opener of all time. The film, which hit the theatres on January 25, has now beaten SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 box office record in just three days of its release.

The film managed to earn more than Rs 38 crores nett on Friday as it dropped by less than 50 percent vis-a-vis its first day. With a three day total of around Rs 163 crores nett, Pathaan has reportedly surpassed the weekend records previously held by Baahubali 2 (Rs. 127 cr nett) and KGF 2 (Rs. 140 cr nett). The film’s over box office collections stands at Rs 313 crores gross globally.

Speaking of the film’s director Siddharth Anand, his upcoming film ‘Fighter’ also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role alongside Hrithik Roshan. The film is touted to be one of a kind aerial action entertainer and will be released next year. Hrithik had earlier shared, it was the desire, hope, and opportunity to take cinema to the next level, in terms of the VFX, world-building, and much more, which made him say Yes to the film.

