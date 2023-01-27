Pathaan Has Amazing Twists, Never-Seen-Before Visuals, Hrithik Roshan & Vicky Kaushal Review SRK Film

Hrithik Roshan aka Kabir, a name that quite often comes up in the recently released ‘Pathaan,’ has watched the Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer. He now took to his social media handle to pen an appreciation note for the team. “What a trip. Incredible vision, some never seen before visuals, tight screenplay, amazing music, surprises, and twists all the way thru. Sid you have done it again, Adi your courage astounds me. Congrats Shahrukh, Deepika, John n the entire team. #pathaan," he wrote on Twitter.

Hrithik Roshan played the character of Kabir, in one of the movies of YRF’s spy universe ‘War’. He starred alongside Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The other films in the same genre include Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The third sequel of Tiger will be releasing this year, which will star Emraan Hashmi too.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal shared a photo from the theatre with the superstar on the silver screen on his Instagram story and wrote: “You make us all dream to be a part of the movies all over again. Thank you @iamsrk (red heart emoji)". Apart from Hrithik and Vicky, many Bollywood celebs like Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao, Farah Khan have applauded the film.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan has been garnering widespread love and raving reviews for Shah Rukh Khan’s screen presence. The film also marked his comeback on the big screen after almost four years. Viwers have also praised John Abraham’s terrific role as a villain, and Deepika Padukone’s action scenes. Salman Khan’s extended cameo in the film brought immense joy to every Bhai fan. Pathaan has now become one of the highest grossing films of this year. The film has already passed the 100 crore mark at the ticket window.

Meanwhile apart from Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Atlee’s Jawan, opposite Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The movie all set to release on June 2023 will also mark Khan’s pan-India debut. Apart from that, the actor also has Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’ with Taapsee Pannu.

