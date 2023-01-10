Pathaan: Javed Akhtar Talks About Besharam Rang Row, Says 'Not for Me or You to Decide...'

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan song Besharam Rang created a controversy with its release for the orange colour bikini donned by Deepika Padukone. Several people from the film fraternity, audience and political fraternity have come forward to share their opinion on the same. Now lyricist Javed Akhtar shared his opinion on the same. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra earlier said that the film’s screening should not be allowed if certain scenes are not corrected.

Reacting to this, Akhtar said, “If he thinks there should be a separate censor board for Madhya Pradesh, they (should) watch the film separately. And if they are unhappy with the Centre’s film certification, we should not come in between them, it is between them and the Centre." Talking about the recently formed Dharma Censor Board, he continued, “There is one censor board in MP, then this is there and one censor board of the centre is also there. What is the problem? We have four-five important ‘dharmas’ and they should have their censors. Maybe then moulvis (under Islam) will start watching films. Do it, do it!"

He continued that it is not for us to decide if the song is right or wrong. “It is not for me or you to decide whether the song is right or wrong. We have an agency," he added.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Pathaan was released on January 10 and it opened to good responses from fans. The film will mark Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen after his 2018 film Zero. Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and will have a theatrical release on January 25.

Besides Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Jawan and Dunki. Both films are slated for this year.

