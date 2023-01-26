Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham’s film Pathaan went through a lot of controversies before its release it could not even put a scratch on the film or its box office numbers. The film has been shattering box office records and is on its way to smashing the opening day records of films such as KGF Chapter 2, Thugs of Hindostan and War. Amid this, Karan Johar took to social media to write that love always trumps hate.

He shared a poster of the film and wrote, “Hits beyond a century !!! 100 crores and above in 1 day! GOAT MEGA STAR SRK VISIONARY AND LEGENDARY YRF AND ADI..SID ANAND DEEPIKA JOHN!!!WOWO" and continued, “Love forever trumps hate! Mark this date…"

Advertisement

Earlier, Karan Johar took to pen a long, heartwarming note praising his close friends Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra for Pathaan. His note read, “I don’t remember when I last had such a fun time at the movies!!!! This one’s just the biggest blockbuster !!! Mega is the word!!! The charm, charisma , superstardom, desirability and sheer brilliance of @iamsrk … the hottest , beautiful and sensationally gorgeous agent you will ever find @deepikapadukone the sexiest and most desirable villain @thejohnabraham !!! Brilliantly directed and conceptualised by SID ANAND! He knows how to mount a film like very few can…. I am so so so proud of my BFF the invisible ADITYA CHOPRA!!! You may never see him! But his vision and brilliance is insurmountable! And as for the KING! He went no where he just waited for the right time to RULE! Love you bhai @iamsrk !!! Love you Adi! And love you BOLLYWOOD! You may have been slandered and “boycotted" but no one can deny that when you come into your own no one can stand in your way! PATHAAN MUBARAK to alll!!!! ( no spoiler but the Best sequence of the film is with BHAI and BHAIJAAN) I stood up and clapped !!!!!"

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham released in theatres on January 25. It marks SRK’s comeback on the big screen after four years.

Read all the Latest Movies News here