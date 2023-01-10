Pathaan Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan Is Back To Serve the Country; Deepika Padukone, John Perform High-Octane Stunts

Pathaan’s trailer is finally out! After a long, long wait, we will be witnessing Shah Rukh Khan’s return on the big screen with the Siddharth Anand directorial which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film will release on January 25 and the trailer was released by the makers following a lot of anticipation. Sharing the trailer on social media, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “Mehemaan nawaazi ke liye #Pathaan aa raha hai, aur pataakhen bhi saath laa raha hai! 💣💥 #PathaanTrailer out now! Link in bio. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 25th January 2023."

Watch it here:

Besides SRK, Deepika and John, Pathaan also stars Salman Khan in a cameo role. Pathaan would form an essential part of Yash Raj Films’ spy universe which already consists of adrenaline-pumping movies like Tiger Zinda Hai and War.

Meanwhile, talking about Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan once said that he convinced Aditya Chopra and director Siddharth Anand to make an action film with him.

“Four years ago, I was feeling a little weak and there were some injuries as well. But I thought I should do something that I haven’t done before and I should get physically very fit. I told my friend Aditya Chopra and Siddharth Anand, ‘Ek action picture banao’. But they told me, ‘sir, ye aap kya keh rahe ho, aap thak jaaoge. I asked them to at least try. I told them, ‘I might not be as good as Tiger (Shroff) or Duggu (Hrithik Roshan), but I will try my best’" Shah Rukh said.

The actor revealed that he was initially taking a break only for a year to be physically fit. “Zero required a lot of hard work, and then it didn’t work as well and nobody liked it, I felt bad. After that I thought I will do something which people like, bohot karli apne dil ki (enough of what I want to do)," Shah Rukh was quoted as saying in a conversation with cricketer Robin Uthappa.

Besides Pathaa, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Jawan and Dunki.

