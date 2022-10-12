Pathaan: Music Composer Shekhar Gets Back To 'Musicverse, Electrifying Power of Shah Rukh Khan'

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie Pathaan, which marks his return to the big screen after a four-year gap, is one of the most anticipated films. It is being produced on a large scale by Yash Raj Films, and the music is made by the composer duo Vishal-Shekhar. Singer Shekhar Ravjiani recently updated fans about the music in the forthcoming film Pathaan.

On Wednesday, Shekhar Ravjiani took to Twitter to share a picture of himself in the music studio. In the picture, one can see the singer sitting with the music deck in front of him. One can also notice the big speakers behind him. Along with the photo, he wrote, “Back to the music verse of Pathaan and the electrifying power of Shah Rukh Khan." He added: “it’s definitely gonna blow up! It’s positively going to get you off the floor! Need I say more?" Take a look at the tweet below.

As soon as the singer shared the post online, netizens flooded the comments section with all things nice. Some of the users expressed their excitement towards the post, while some commented with sweet messages. One of the users wrote, “OMG, this news just made my day," while another user wrote, “Super excited". A third user wrote, “Great news…eagerly waiting to be amazed… By the music & performance of Shah Rukh Khan #Pathaan".

Shah Rukh Khan earlier shared the date announcement video of his film, Pathaan. The film marks his return to the big screen after nearly four years. The movie helmed by Siddharth Anand also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. Shah Rukh will reportedly play a spy in the action-thriller film. Watch the teaser below.

John and Deepika alternately introduce Pathaan in the teaser. They mention that he goes by no name and that his only ambition in life is to defend his country at all costs. In a white shirt and long hair, Shah Rukh emerges from the shadows and begins to speak about his love for the nation. The movie’s theatrical debut is set for January 25, 2023.

