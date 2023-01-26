Out of the many reasons audiences loved Pathaan, one of them was Salman Khan’s cameo and watching both the Khans in action after a long time. The film also had a call back to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman’s cult-classic film Karan Arjun when Salman’s character tells Shah Rukh’s character, “Bhaag Pathaan Bhaag." Needless to say, audiences and the fans of the superstars went berserk. However, the film also has an Aamir Khan connection.

Yes, you read that right. In one of the scenes of Pathaan, SRK narrates his backstory to Deepika and reveals how an Afghan woman considered him as her child and ties a taveez around him to protect him. The woman and her fellow village people later help Pathaan on an important mission. The Afghan woman is played by none other than Aamir Khan’s sister Nikhat Hegde.

Meanwhile, News18’s review of Pathaan reads, “The action-sequences in the film are top-notch. You can’t help but cheer, whistle and clap for Deepika as she performs some challenging jujutsu stunts. There’s also a solo action sequence featuring her wielding the deadly Gatling gun, which truly blows your mind. Pathaan’s introduction scene as he combats the bad guys is remarkable and with the striking and stylised background music, it is pure gold. Jim and Pathaan locking horns atop a trailer and then on the frozen Lake Baikal in Siberia, and particularly, the fight sequence with Pathaan and Tiger (yes, Salman Khan has a rather long-ish cameo) is a treat. For those who grew up on a staple diet of the 1990s Bollywood, there’s nothing better than watching and revelling in the banter and the camaraderie between two of the biggest superstars of the country!"

