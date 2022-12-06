Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan Brandishes Shotgun, Flaunts Long Hair Look In New Poster

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is one of the most awaited films. While fans have been waiting eagerly for the movie, the makers have now raised excitement among all with a new poster. In this poster, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen brandishing a gun as he sports combat gear. With an intense look on his face and long hair, SRK looks all set for his action avatar.

Soon after the poster was shared, fans took to Twitter to share the same and countdown for the film’s release. While some argued that the film will surely be a ‘blockbuster’, others mentioned that they cannot wait to watch superstar on the big screen again. “Latest still from the biggest film is out and we are absolutely sure this is gonna be the new wallpaper of all the SRKians! RT if you got goosebumps and can’t wait for #Pathaan!" one of the fans wrote. Another social media user shared, “Megastar Shah Rukh Khan Arriving on big screen as #Pathaan after 4 years!!" Meanwhile, ‘YRF 50’ has also been trending on Twitter indicating 50 days since Pathaan will be available in theatres.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. The film marks SRK’s comeback to the big screen after the 2018 movie Zero. The film will hit theatres in January next year. Just a few days back, the film’s director Siddharth Anand confirmed that they will be releasing Pathaan music in December to celebrate the ‘party and holiday season’.

Besides Pathaan, the actor has two other biggies in his pipeline - Jawan and Dunki. In Jawan, SRK will be seen sharing the screen with Nayanthara whereas the actor will be seen alongside Taapsee Pannu in Dunki. Recently, King Khan also shared that he is confident about the success of his three upcoming releases. He was at the 41st edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2022 when he shared that he is confident not out of arrogance but because of his ‘belief’.

