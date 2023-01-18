Pathaan: SRK Praises Deepika Padukone in Besharam Rang, Says She Looks Tougher Than Him Doing Action

Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan is all praise for his co-star Deepika Padukone. Although Shah Rukh Khan is not giving interviews for Pathaan before its release, the superstar sat down for an in-house chat with Yash Raj Films. The production house, on Wednesday, shared a video in which Shah Rukh answered several questions about the film. One of which was about reuniting with Deepika.

SRK opened up about Deepika balancing a sensual performance in Besharam Rang while also packing in the punch in the action sequence and said that she fitted the role perfectly. He confessed that there are times in the film when Deepika appears tougher than him and has outperformed him in action scenes.

Advertisement

“You need someone of the stature of Deepika to be able to pull off a song sequence like Besharam Rang and then you know, to be able to do action, where she takes a guy and pulls him right over herself and beats him, she’s tough enough to do that too. That kind of combination could have only been achieved with someone like Deepika. It’s quite a layered character for an action film heroine so to say," Shah Rukh said, lauding the actress.

Speaking about emotional scenes in the film, Shah Rukh teased that Deepika has a grey character in the film and will be seen questioning herself in a couple of scenes. “There are two to three sequences in the film where you get to know why is she this balancing act of not knowing if she’s good or bad and then there’s a huge vulnerable side to that character," he said, adding that while the scenes help understand her character, Pathaan doesn’t dwell into the depth of it.

Advertisement

“Being an action film, we can’t dwell too deep into it and keep on following that approach because when you come to see an action film, after 10-12 minutes, you want to see action or some thrill going on. But I think there’s enough for Deepika to be extremely likable, and vulnerable in a nice way, not because she is a lady and very strong. So physically she needs to look like that and still be feminine so it’s a layered character for an action film heroine," he said.

Advertisement

SRK is teaming up with Deepika after nine years. They were last seen together in Happy New Year, directed by Farah Khan. They have also worked in films such as Om Shanti Om and Chennai Express.

Meanwhile, Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in it. YRF’s adrenaline-pumping film, Pathaan, is set to release on Jan 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Read all the Latest Movies News here