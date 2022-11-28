Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan Fans Will Have To Wait Until Jan For Trailer But Siddharth Anand Has Better Plans

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is undoubtedly one of the most awaited movies which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. While fans are super excited to watch the trailer of the film, looks like they will have to wait a little more for the same. A source close to the development has informed entertainment portal Pinkvilla that the makers of Pathaan will release the trailer in January 2023. However, they will meanwhile release two dance numbers from the film in the second week of December.

“The makers are tight-lipped about the plot of Pathaan and want to keep the world under wraps to build anticipation among the audience. The marketing campaign of the film will begin in the month of December, as the team is planning to launch two spectacular dance numbers from the film before dropping the theatrical trailer in January," the source said.

Later, confirming the same, the film’s director Siddharth Anand informed India Today that they are releasing the Pathaan music in December to celebrate the ‘party and holiday season’. “Pathaan has two spectacular songs, and fortunately, both are so incredible that they are potential chartbuster anthems of the year. Hence, we have decided to give people ample of time to enjoy the songs before the film releases. December is a party and holiday season for people across the globe, so we will release the songs of the film before the theatrical trailer," he said.

Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback to the big screen after the 2018 movie Zero. The film will hit theatres in January next year. Besides Pathaan, the actor has two other biggies in his pipeline - Jawan and Dunki. In Jawan, SRK will be seen sharing the screen with Nayanthara whereas the actor will be seen alongside Taapsee Pannu in Dunki.

Recently, at Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2022, SRK said that he is confident about his upcoming releases and explained that he is saying this not out of arrogance but because of his ‘belief’.

