SRK at FIFA 2022: Shah Rukh Khan Jokes He Washed Clothes, Did Kitchen and Became Fit For Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan made his way to the FIFA 2022 World Cup finals between Argentina and France to promote his film Pathaan. While the actor opened up about the game and his love for it, he also spoke about his Pathaan. Speaking before the final World Cup game of the year, Shah Rukh briefly spoke about his four-year-long break. The actor confessed that he had planned to take a break only for one year.

“Those cameos also I think I shot either before or during those four years break. I was taking a one-year break. I thought I’ll wait for a year, and get physically fit. There was a film of mine, Zero, there was a lot of hard work put into it but it didn’t work. No one even like it, I felt bad also. But then I thought I will do what people like — Maine dil ki bahut kar li. So I’ll also try to do something which people also like me doing but different for me so I took a break for a year," he said.

Advertisement

He then added that during the break, which also coincided with the lockdown, he got time to become physically fit for Pathaan. “I got to spend a lot of time with my kids, physically I became very fit. I started working out because there was nothing else to do. All of us were at home and locked up so I would work out in the gym, I would work in the kitchen, I would wash some clothes, I did all the household work and became fit (laughs). But it was great fun," he said. Shah Rukh also confessed that when he began working, he had a ‘strange hunger and newness’. I never thought I could give up working but I stopped…" he added, referring to his break.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh returns to the big screen after four long years. He was last seen in 2018’s Zero. He will be making his big screen comeback as a lead role with Pathaan in January.

Read all the Latest Movies News here