Home » News » Movies » SRK at FIFA 2022: Shah Rukh Khan Jokes He Washed Clothes, Did Kitchen and Became Fit For Pathaan

SRK at FIFA 2022: Shah Rukh Khan Jokes He Washed Clothes, Did Kitchen and Became Fit For Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan opened up about his four-year-long break at the FIFA 2022 World Cup interview. The actor promoted Pathaan before Argentina and France faced off for the cup.

Advertisement

By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: December 18, 2022, 20:39 IST

Qatar

Shah Rukh Khan promotes Pathaan at the FIFA 2022 World Cup finale.
Shah Rukh Khan promotes Pathaan at the FIFA 2022 World Cup finale.

Shah Rukh Khan made his way to the FIFA 2022 World Cup finals between Argentina and France to promote his film Pathaan. While the actor opened up about the game and his love for it, he also spoke about his Pathaan. Speaking before the final World Cup game of the year, Shah Rukh briefly spoke about his four-year-long break. The actor confessed that he had planned to take a break only for one year.

“Those cameos also I think I shot either before or during those four years break. I was taking a one-year break. I thought I’ll wait for a year, and get physically fit. There was a film of mine, Zero, there was a lot of hard work put into it but it didn’t work. No one even like it, I felt bad also. But then I thought I will do what people like — Maine dil ki bahut kar li. So I’ll also try to do something which people also like me doing but different for me so I took a break for a year," he said.

Advertisement

He then added that during the break, which also coincided with the lockdown, he got time to become physically fit for Pathaan. “I got to spend a lot of time with my kids, physically I became very fit. I started working out because there was nothing else to do. All of us were at home and locked up so I would work out in the gym, I would work in the kitchen, I would wash some clothes, I did all the household work and became fit (laughs). But it was great fun," he said. Shah Rukh also confessed that when he began working, he had a ‘strange hunger and newness’. I never thought I could give up working but I stopped…" he added, referring to his break.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Shah Rukh returns to the big screen after four long years. He was last seen in 2018’s Zero. He will be making his big screen comeback as a lead role with Pathaan in January.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Dishya SharmaDishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. Sh...Read More

first published: December 18, 2022, 20:35 IST
last updated: December 18, 2022, 20:39 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+12PHOTOS

Nora Fatehi, Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Neena Gupta Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Ananya Panday In White Chiffon Saree Is A Sight For Sore Eyes, Check Out The Diva's Most Glorious Ethnic Wear Looks