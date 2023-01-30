Home » News » Movies » 'Pathaan' SRK Gives a Glimpse of 'Mehmaan Nawaazi' as He Shares Video of Fans Outside Mannat; Thanks Them

'Pathaan' SRK Gives a Glimpse of 'Mehmaan Nawaazi' as He Shares Video of Fans Outside Mannat; Thanks Them

Shah Rukh Khan shared a video of him waving at the huge crowd gathered in front of Mannat last evening. The superstar thanked his fans as well.

Last Updated: January 30, 2023, 08:22 IST

Shah Rukh Khan waving to his fans outside Mannat
Shah Rukh Khan, the undisputed Badshah of Bollywood is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Pathaan. Not even a week after its release, the film has taken the box office by storm by reportedly collecting over 400 crores globally. The superstar who enjoys a massive fan following recently made an appearance to greet his fans outside his Mumbai house, Mannat.

Sharing a video of the same on his Instagram handle, Shah Rukh wrote, “Mehmaan Nawaazi Pathaan ke ghar par….Thank u all my Mehmaans for making my Sunday so full of love. Grateful. Happy. Loved". In the video, SRK is seen sending out kisses and waving at the sea of fans who gathered outside his home. Every day, fans from all over the nation flock near Mannat hoping to get a glimpse of him. Turns out, Sunday proved to be lucky for most of them.

Many fans and well wishers also appreciated Shah Rukh’s stardom. One of them took to the comments section and wrote, “#Pathaan के साथ झूम रहा है हिंदुस्तान ❤️❤️". “I love u srk ❤️✨ forever my first love . Words fall short to express how much I love u and how much u mean to me. I grew up watching ur movies . What can I say about ur Aura ✨ u come on tv and on big screen and I start blushing by watching u as if u r looking right into my eyes. U r my pride . Pathaan is one of your masterpiece ✨ and could see the hard work in ur performance ❤️. #SRKforeverBadshah ," read the other one.

RELATED NEWS

Speaking of Pathaan, the film also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. While John played the role of an antagonist, Deepika played the role of an officer. Both of their characters’ on-screen energy and the action scenes were immensely loved. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also marked SRK’s comeback to the big screen after almost four years. Salman Khan also had a special cameo in the film.

After Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Atlee’s Jawan, opposite Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The movie all set to release on June 2023, will also mark Khan’s pan-India debut. Apart from that, Shah Rukh Khan has also wrapped shooting for Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

