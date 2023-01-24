Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan Film Is Already Breaking Records, Registers Biggest Advance Booking

Pathaan day is almost here! Shah Rukh Khan is finally gracing the big screen after four years and for the first time, we will get to see him in an action-packed avatar. While we cannot wait to see what he has in store for us, it is being revealed that the film has begun shattering records at the box office. According to a Pinkvilla report, Pathaan has already surpassed the advance bookings of Hrithik Roshan’s War.

Until Monday midnight, Pathaan already sold 4.19 lakh tickets in the three national chains, the entertainment portal reported. The three chains include PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis. With this, Pathaan beat Hrithik Roshan’s War, which held the record previously with 4.10 lakh tickets sold in the mentioned multiplexes. The report added that for the opening weekend, the film has already sold 7.75 lakh tickets in the three national chains. The film is expected to surpass 10 lakh ticket sales on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, speaking with India Today, Ashish Saksena, COO, Cinemas, BookMyShow, revealed that Pathaan has already sold 1 million tickets. “The much-awaited action-thriller has crossed 1 million tickets in advance sales on BookMyShow already. Advance sales for Pathaan have been opening up in phases with over 3500 screens available on the platform so far, even as a surge in demand has led select cinemas across India to open up early morning shows for the film."

Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe. Pathaan is set to release on Jan. 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Besides SRK, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film also features a cameo by Salman Khan, connecting it with his Tiger series. While it was rumoured that Hrithik Roshan is also likely to appear in Pathaan, connecting the film with War, a new report has dismissed the rumours, claiming that Hrithik will not be a part of Pathaan.

