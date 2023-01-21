Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan Might Visit Hyderabad To See Fan Reactions But Only If RRR's Ram Charan...

Just days ahead of the release of Pathaan, superstar Shah Rukh Khan hosted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Twitter to interact with his fans on a personal level. The Bollywood actor candidly responded to several questions but the highlight of the interactive session came when he mentioned South heartthrob Ram Charan’s name while replying to a fan. The inquisitive follower of the superstar wanted to know if he’ll visit any theatres in the Telugu states to watch how the South audiences react to his upcoming film.

The fans asked, “Hi Sir, Will you visit any theatre in Telugu states on the movie release date?" In his cheeky response, Shah Rukh Khan confirmed he might give it a thought if actor Ram Charan lends him a hand of help. “Yeah if Ram Charan takes me," wrote Khan.

This isn’t the first time when the actor’s friendly banter with Ram Charan has created a stir online. Previously, during the release of Pathaan’s trailer, the RRR fame took to Twitter to wish luck to the entire team of the film, “Wishing the whole team of Pathaan all the very best! Shah Rukh Khan sir looking fwd to seeing you in action sequences like never before," he wrote.

In yet another friendly response, Shah Rukh Khan hailed the RRR actor as a ‘Mega Power Star’ while seeking permission to touch the Oscar Award that RRR might win this year. “Thank you so much, my Mega Power Star Ram Charan. When your RRR team brings Oscar to India, please let me touch it!" tweeted SRK and added, “(Mee RRR team Oscar ni intiki tecchinappudu okkasaari nannu daanini touch cheyyanivvandi) Love you."

The friendly banter generated yet another response from the South actor. Take a look at it here:

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. The movie is all set to hit the big screens on January 25. Meanwhile, RRR won two prestigious awards including a Golden Globes for Best Original Song and Critics’ Choice Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

