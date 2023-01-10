Home » News » Movies » Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan Rallys For RRR at Oscars, Makes A Sweet Request To Ram Charan in Telugu

Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan Rallys For RRR at Oscars, Makes A Sweet Request To Ram Charan in Telugu

RRR at Oscars 2023: Even Shah Rukh Khan is rallying for RRR to win at the Oscars 2023. The actor shared his hope for the team while replying to Ram Charan's shoutout to Pathaan.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: January 10, 2023, 15:46 IST

Mumbai, India

Shah Rukh Khan is sure RRR will win an Oscar this year.
Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan is hoping RRR will win at the Oscars. The actor took to Twitter and made a special request while replying to the sweet shoutout he received from Ram Charan for the newly released trailer of Pathaan.

Tweeting partially in Telugu, Shah Rukh said that when RRR will bring home the Oscar, he hopes that Ram Charan and team would allow him to touch the trophy. “Thank u so much my Mega Power Star @alwaysramcharan. When ur RRR team brings Oscar to India, please let me touch it!! (Mee RRR team Oscar ni intiki tecchinappudu okkasaari nannu daanini touch cheyyanivvandi! ) Love you," he tweeted.

The SS Rajamouli directorial, which stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead, not only has support from Indian fans of the movie but also has been getting massive support from international audiences. Several acclaimed filmmakers have been vouching for the film, with many predicting it could not only be nominated but also win big awards at the Oscars 2023.

Hollywood producer Jason Blum the founder of Hollywood studio Blumhouse which has produced Oscar-nominated movie ‘Get Out’ and horror movies such as ‘Paranormal Activity’ and ‘Insidious,’ is sure that Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR will be feted with the Best Film honour at this year’s Oscars. He tweeted, “I’m going with RRR winning best pic. You heard it here first. Mark it down, please." “If I’m right, I am awarding myself my own Oscar," he added.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh also replied to Thalapathy Vijay’s shoutout to Pathaan’s trailer. “Thank you my friend

@actorvijay You are Thalapathy for this humble reason, let’s meet for delicious feast soon. Mikka Nandri Nanba! Idhanala Dhaan Neenga Thalapathy koodiya viraivil oru arumaiyana virunthil santhipom. Love you," he tweeted.

first published: January 10, 2023, 15:43 IST
last updated: January 10, 2023, 15:46 IST
