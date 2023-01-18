Pathaan: Siddharth Anand Reveals How the Makers Created a Fresh Look for Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan’s release date is inching closer and the makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to brace movie buffs for its premiere. Recently, director Siddharth Anand, in a video interview with the project’s production banner Yash Raj Films, opened up about the relentless effort of the Pathaan team to present Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone as a fresh pairing. This is the fourth time when Deepika has collaborated with SRK, she first appeared as SRK’s Dream Girl Shanti Priya in Om Shanti Om, then as the superstar’s love interest Meenamma in Chennai Express, and as Mohini in Happy New Year.

The filmmaker revealed how the Pathaan team worked intricately to present the duo in a fresh manner. “Just the fact that Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have done so many films before and fortunately all of them have done so well. It became a challenge to see how different they can look and our team really worked intricately to present them in a new way. The fact that DP is looking different from her films and SRK is looking different from his films, automatically their pairing will look fresh, so that has been the approach we took, and it is amazing,” he said.

During the same interaction, the director also admitted the fact that Pathaan marking SRK’s comeback became a great deal of responsibility for the creators. According to Anand, the realization of how big the phenomenon is and how fans are desperate to watch SRK on celluloid finally hit him when the movie began moving closer to its release. But the director is hopeful that the audience will like the movie.

“Directing SRK is a responsibility and it's even more greater now because of the break he had taken and that has created immense expectations and excitement with his audience. I am realizing this now towards the end of the film, towards the release of the film, what and how large this fact is. So, yeah it's an amazing feeling. It's somewhere exciting because we know that we have hopefully made a film that they will be happy and proud of,” he continued.

While speaking about working with Deepika Padukone, the director explained feeling excited to watch her grow. Seemingly, the makers also worked hard to tune with her style. “Deepika is somebody that I am working a lot with and have worked a lot with. It’s been so exciting to see her growth and her journey. Once I knew that I wanted Deepika in the film we tuned a lot to adapt her style and I think it shows on screen whatever we’re doing is fantastic with her,” he added.

When it comes to John Abraham’s character, the filmmaker is utterly excited to present him as a baddie in Pathaan. “John is a hero, he is a mainstream hero and he is playing a mainstream villain in Pathaan so that is so exciting and that is so new. I don’t remember the last time a mainstream hero played a baddie. John is out and out a bad guy in this film,” he explained.

The plot of Pathaan will feature SRK’s RAW agent being pitted against a heinous terrorist organization, Outfit X, who is divulging a destructive plan against India. Pathaan will hit the cinema theatres on January 25.

