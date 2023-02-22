Pathaan: Swara Bhasker Hits Back at 'Boycott Gang' as Shah Rukh Khan's Film Hits Rs 1000 Crores Worldwide

There is no stopping Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. The Siddharth Anand directorial which was released on January 25, reached the Rs 1000 Crore mark worldwide. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Amid the huge success of the film, actress Swara Bhasker took a dig at the ‘Boycott gang’. SRK’s film was embroiled in controversy before its release for the song Besharaam Rang. Sharing a post on Pathaan’s worldwide box office collection, Swara wrote, “Boycott gang, Haggaa, Gems of Bollywood etc. ko Badhaaii 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽"

According to the revenue details shared by Box Office Worldwide, SRK’s Pathaan has earned over Rs 623 crore domestically. Meanwhile, it has earned approximately Rs 377 crore overseas, making it the first Bollywood film after Dangal to enter the 1000-crore club. To celebrate the thunderous response received by Pathaan, the well-wishers of Shah Rukh Khan also trended the hashtag ‘Pathaan 1000 cr World Wide’ on Twitter. A user highlighted how the superstar managed to achieve the milestone without massively promoting the spy thriller. “No promotion + No holidays release + peak negativity, yet king crossed 1000cr worldwide. He is an emperor of the empire called Bollywood."

SRK is now gearing up for the release of his next film Jawan, which will be followed by Dunki this year.

Meanwhile, Swara recently got married to social activist Fahad Zirar Ahmad. She shared photos from her court marriage last week. Swara revealed that the two met during a protest and their paths kept crossing until they fell in love with each other. They kept meeting at rallies and protests. Their first selfie was also taken at a protest.

