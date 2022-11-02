Pathaan Teaser Gets 'Next Level' Reaction from Alia Bhatt; Deepika Padukone Replies 'Thank You Mama'

Alia Bhatt is in awe of Pathaan teaser, which dropped today to mark Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s 57th birthday. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. As soon as the teaser was released on the official YouTube channel of Yash Raj Films, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram to shower praises on the movie.

Alia, who is currently expecting her first baby with actor Ranbir Kapoor, shared the teaser of Pathaan on her Instagram story and wrote: “Just next level!!!" Deepika was quick to repost Alia’s story alongside a cute reply which read, “Thank you, mama!" Deepika also added a red heart emoji to her reply. Alia has previously worked with Shah Rukh in Dear Zindagi.

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

The teaser features Shah Rukh in a never-seen-before avatar. While Deepika looks nothing less than a Bond Girl. She is also seen performing a few fight sequences in the video. A portion of the teaser also hinted at a possible face-off between Shah Rukh and John.

Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback in the lead role after over four years. He was last seen in 2018’s Zero. The film is slated to release on January 25 next year. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film has been shot in locations including Mumbai, Spain, and Dubai. While Deepika Padukone reunites with Shah Rukh and John for the film, this marks Shah Rukh’s first film with John.

Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly be seen as RAW agent Feroz Pathaan and he will be joined by former co-star Deepika Padukone in the pursuits. Pathaan will also feature a cameo by Salman Khan, who is likely to reprise his role as RAW spy Avinash Singh Rathore in the movie.

Read all the Latest Movies News here