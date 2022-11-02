Pathaan Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan Is Ready To Make Action-Packed Comeback With Deepika, John in Tow

Pathaan Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan’s highly-anticipated comeback film Pathaan has released the first teaser and it is everything that fans were hoping for. The teaser, released by Yash Raj Films on SRK’s birthday, features Shah Rukh Khan in a never-before-seen avatar. The actor is joined by Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

The teaser opens with a voiceover speaking about the whereabouts of Pathaan. There has been no word about him for three years. He was caught and tortured in his last mission. There is no clue if Pathaan is alive or dead. “Zinda hai," Shah Rukh’s Pathaan announces, followed by his iconic laugh. Shah Rukh then dives into hardcore action sequences which promise to be a treat for his fans.

The teaser also features Deepika looking nothing less than a Bond Girl. She is also seen performing a few fight sequences in the video. The teaser also features John. A portion of the teaser also hinted that Shah Rukh and John will have a face-off.

Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback in the lead role after over four years. He was last seen in 2018’s Zero. The film is slated to release on January 25 next year. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film has been shot in locations including Mumbai, Spain, and Dubai. While Deepika Padukone reunites with Shah Rukh and John for the film, this marks Shah Rukh’s first film with John.

As per reports, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen as RAW agent Feroz Pathaan and he will be joined by former co-star Deepika Padukone in the pursuits. As reported by OTT Play, Pathaan will also feature cameos by Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan with both of them slated to reprise their roles as RAW spy Avinash Singh Rathore and Major Kabir Dhaliwal respectively (from the TIGER franchise and War). This would make the three films crossover, forming a spy universe. Similarly, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen reprising his role as Feroz Pathaan in Salman Khan Tiger 3.

Shah Rukh Khan also has Atlee’s directorial Jawan starring in the pipeline. Nayanthara has been roped in to play a key role in the film while there are also reports that Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi also stars in the film. SRK also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu in his pipeline.

