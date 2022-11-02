Pathaan Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan Is Back With A 'Bang', Fans Call It A 'High-octane Actioner'

Shah Rukh Khan is making his comeback with a bang. On his 57th birthday, the ‘King of Romance’ treated his fans to the teaser of his upcoming high-octane actioner Pathaan. The release of the movie is just two months away and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to brace fans for the return of the Baadshah of Bollywood. The minute-long teaser of his much-anticipated film has made his admirers go gaga all over social media. Looking at the humungous response from fans, it is safe to say that the Pathaan teaser has left the internet mighty impressed.

While sharing the teaser on Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan advised everyone to fasten their seatbelts for the action-filled roller coaster ride. “Apni kursi ki peti baandh lijiye… Pathaan Teaser out now! Celebrate Pathaan with YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu." Watch the teaser below:

Fans react to Pathaan teaser:

As soon as the video surfaced online, it garnered massive traction prompting fans to cheer for the superstar in an extravagant manner. While some flooded the internet with eye-catching scenes from the teaser, many have already declared Pathaan a ‘blockbuster.’

A user while hailing Shah Rukh Khan as the real king said, “What a mind-blowing Pathaan teaser. Oh my God! The king is back to charm everyone with hardcore action this time. So, fasten your seat belts. The king is back to take his crown back."

Another said, “The biggest action flick of Bollywood is loading."

One more added that the teaser gave them Goosebumps and that the film will bring a tsunami at the Box office, “Goosebumps - Goosebumps. SRK’s swag never gets old. It’s going to be Tsunami at the Box office!"

A Twitterati was impressed by the sizzling onscreen chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Meanwhile, one more called it, “Kick-ass, explosive, packed with high-octane action sequences. He is back! Shah Rukh Khan is back with a bang."

Check out a few more reactions here:

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the action-thriller is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the movie stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in the lead.

