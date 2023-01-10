Home » News » Movies » Pathaan Trailer: Fans Feel Goosebumps As Shah Rukh Khan Says 'Jai Hind', Ready For 1st Day 1st Show

Pathaan Trailer: Fans Feel Goosebumps As Shah Rukh Khan Says 'Jai Hind', Ready For 1st Day 1st Show

Shah Rukh Khan wins over fans with his action-packed glimpse in the Pathaan trailer. The film is slated to release on Jan. 25.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: January 10, 2023, 13:56 IST

Mumbai, India

Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan trailer.
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan trailer.

The Pathaan trailer was nothing less than a treat for Shah Rukh Khan fans. The actor is making his long-awaited comeback with the YRF film this month. While fans were already pumped about it, the trailer has taken their excitement a notch higher. In the trailer, Shah Rukh plays Pathaan, an agent who is resurrecting from a long hiatus to save the country.

The action-packed scenes and the heavy-weight dialogue have impressed fans. Fans were bowled over when Shah Rukh says, “A soldier doesn’t ask what his country can do for him, he asks what he can do for his country," and felt goosebumps when the trailer came to an end with him saying, ‘Jai Hind.’

Several fans took to the comments section of the trailer on YouTube and Twitter to share their reactions. “Sheer goosebumps all throughout! SRK’s each glimples is simply fire, Deepika looks gorgeous, and John is killing it… can’t wait to experience this combo in theatre!" a fan wrote. “A soldier does not ask what his country can do for him, he asks what he can do for his country — Those line literally give me goosebumps," added another. “Goosebumps only when he says ‘Jai Hind’," a third comment read.

Advertisement

Many are also preparing to watch the film on the first day and first show.

RELATED NEWS

Advertisement

Backed by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan joins the production house’s Spy Universe. The trailer revealed that Pathaan was inactive for four years but is brought back into action after a terror group plots to attack the country. Shah Rukh is seen performing several high-octane action sequences. The trailer also revealed that Deepika Padukone is also a soldier in the film, designated to help Pathaan in his battle. John Abraham plays the villain in the film. The film is slated to release on January 25.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: January 10, 2023, 13:56 IST
last updated: January 10, 2023, 13:56 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shama Sikander Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Bright Pink Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Hottest Swimwear Looks

+27PHOTOS

Tabu, Farhan Akhtar, Farah Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Urmila Matondkar And Other Celebs Attend Javed Akhtar's Book Launch, See Pics