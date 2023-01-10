Home » News » Movies » Pathaan Trailer Has Ram Charan Excited, RRR Star Says 'Shah Rukh Khan Sir Looking Forward To...'

Pathaan Trailer Has Ram Charan Excited, RRR Star Says 'Shah Rukh Khan Sir Looking Forward To...'

Even Ram Charan is excited about Pathaan after watching the action-packed trailer. The actor gave a big shoutout to Shah Rukh Khan.

January 10, 2023

Ram Charan is excited about Pathaan.
The highly-anticipated Pathaan trailer dropped on Tuesday and it has everyone excited, including RRR star Ram Charan. The actor, who is currently in the US to attend the Golden Globe Awards 2023, took to Twitter to share the trailer of Shah Rukh Khan’s massive comeback film and expressed his excitement to see the superstar in an action avatar on the big screen.

“Wishing the whole team of #Pathaan all the very best! @iamsrk Sir looking fwd to seeing you in action sequences like never before! #PathaanTrailer," Ram Charan tweeted. Shah Rukh Khan fans joined the Telugu superstar to celebrate the release of the trailer.

Backed by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan joins the production house’s Spy Universe. The trailer revealed that Pathaan was inactive for four years but is brought back into action after a terror group plots to attack the country. Shah Rukh is seen performing several high-octane action sequences. The trailer also revealed that Deepika Padukone is also a soldier in the film, designated to help Pathaan in his battle. John Abraham plays the villain in the film.

Besides SRK, Deepika and John, Pathaan also stars Salman Khan in a cameo role. Pathaan would form an essential part of Yash Raj Films’ spy universe which already consists of adrenaline-pumping movies like Tiger Zinda Hai and War.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan will be seen walking the red carpet of the Golden Globe Awards 2023 with Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli, representing the team of RRR. The Telugu blockbuster is nominated for two awards — Golden Globe Award for Best Foreign Language Film and Best Original Song Naatu Naatu. Fans across the globe are hoping that the Indian film wins in both categories at the awards show.

