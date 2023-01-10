Pathaan Trailer Leaves Shah Rukh Khan Fans Excited; Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad To Tie The Knot Soon?

After a long wait, the trailer of Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited movie Pathaan has been released. While the film will release on January 25, the trailer was dropped by the makers on Tuesday. Sharing the same on social media, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “Mehemaan nawaazi ke liye #Pathaan aa raha hai, aur pataakhen bhi saath laa raha hai! 💣💥 #PathaanTrailer out now! Link in bio. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 25th January 2023." Besides SRK, the Siddharth Anand directorial also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles.

After dating each other for over a year now, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are reportedly planning to take their relationship to the next level. As reported by BollywoodLife, Hrithik is planning to take the plunge ‘once again’ and his family cannot be happier as they feel Saba is just ‘the perfect choice’ for him. The report further suggests that Hrithik and Saba are in an “extremely great space" and their families have “happily" and “wholeheartedly" accepted their relationship along with Hrithik’s kids.

When Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released last year, it became an instant hit and gained positive reviews from all. However, here’s something that will leave Kartik’s fans even more excited. It has now been confirmed that the actor will return with the third film in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The film’s producer Bhushan Kumar confirmed the same recently and told Pinkvilla, “We are definitely making Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan." The producer further promised that the makers plan to make Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 ‘big and unique’.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently clapped back at a media portal for implying that Samantha Ruth Prabhu lost her charm and glow after being diagnosed with myositis. The news portal shared two pictures of Samantha in a collage from the trailer launch of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam and alleged that she has ‘lost all her charm and glow’. Varun then quoted the tweet and wrote, “You don’t feel bad abt anything u just care about clickbait feel bad for u son. Also glow is avaliable in instagram filters. Jsut meet Sam trust me she was glowing."

The speculations of Sai Pallavi replacing Rashmika Mandanna in Pushpa 2: The Rule created a massive buzz on social media. However, later media reports suggested that Sai Pallavi is in talks for another character in the upcoming film. Now, Rashmika Mandanna’s latest social media update has debunked the rumours involving her being replaced in Sukumar’s directorial. Rashmika recently conducted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on social media when she was asked about her upcoming projects. To this, the actress wrote, “4 and many more surprises coming your way. Varisu, Mission Majnu, Pushpa 2: The Rule, and Animal."

