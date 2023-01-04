Pathaan: Trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's Most-Anticipated Film to Finally Drop on This Date?

It’s only a couple of weeks of a wait after which we will finally get to witness Shah Rukh Khan’s come back on the big screen with the film Pathaan. However, the makers are yet to release the trailer for the highly anticipated film. In November, the teaser of the film was released following which two songs were dropped in December. Now, recent reports state that the trailer of Pathaan will be unveiled on the 10th of January. Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles.

Pinkvilla quoted a trade source as saying, “Mark the date – the Pathaan trailer is set to be out on January 10, 2023. While the teaser became the talk of the town, the trailer is expected to enhance the buzz around Pathaan even further. It’s a 2 minute 37 second trailer packed with action sequences, scale, music and heroism."

The source added, “Pathaan is a true-blue theatrical event film, and the trailer will be a hint of why it warrants a big screen watch. It presents SRK in a manner that a superstar warrants – be prepared for some larger-than-life moments and confrontations between Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, who plays the antagonist."

The publication further quoted the source as saying that the campaign around Pathaan follows the ideology of less is more. They added that the delayed trailer launch was to keep intrigue around te core conflict intact.

Bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films, Pathaan is an action-thriller and the fourth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and War (2019). Pathaan will have a theatrical release on January 25.

