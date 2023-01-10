Pathaan Trailer Won't Feature Salman Khan And Shah Rukh Khan Together? Here's What We Know

All eyes are set on Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan trailer which is all set to drop today at 11 am. SRK’s comeback film, which has been ruling the roost by a gripping teaser, catchy songs and multiple controversies, is undeniably one of the most anticipated films of 2023. While there were reports regarding whether Salman Khan from the Tiger franchise would be making an appearance in the action-fuelled trailer, there’s finally a clarity on that question.

Although one of the recent reports by Bollywood Hungama claimed that Aditya Chopra has asked his production team to cut two separate trailers, one with Salman Khan and one without him in order to make a conclusive decision, a fresh report has emerged from the entertainment portal that Salman Khan would not be featuring in Pathaan’s trailer. The sources close to Bollywood Hungama revealed, “Yash Raj Films has played a masterstroke. While everyone is aware that Salman is a part of Pathaan, they want the audience to visit the cinema halls to see his track in the film. They believe keeping the cameo hidden will create more hype for the film upon its release, as the audience will be taken by surprise with his appearance. He makes an entry when least expected. They don’t wish to give any hints, as the idea is to create euphoria of the next level in cinema halls with his sudden big screen appearance."

It also disclosed that Salman Khan would in fact be playing an extended cameo that is bound to captivate the audience. The source shared, “Wait for it to explode on the big screen. The top superstars of Indian cinema, seen together taking on some larger-than-life baddies. It warrants a watch on the biggest possible screen."

Pathaan would form an essential part of Yash Raj Films spy universe that already consists of adrenaline-pumping movies like Tiger Zinda Hai and War. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer film would also feature Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on January 25.

